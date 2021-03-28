Scott Newton, Director of Athletics at Richard Bland College of William & Mary, has announced that the College will return to National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) competition in fall 2021. The College suspended its athletic program last June in response to the coronavirus global pandemic, basing its decision upon data and guidelines issued by the American Medical Association (AMA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The recommendation to reinstate athletics came from the Statesman Safe & Secure Taskforce that developed the College’s reopening plan for the 2020-21 academic year. Statesman Safe & Secure focused on prioritizing the College’s mission while safeguarding the health and safety of its community under Virginia Public Health Guidelines for Higher Education, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), and CDC recommendations.
“The Taskforce gathered and reviewed information from a variety of resources before making its recommendation to President Debbie Sydow and the College’s COVID Emergency Management Team,” says Jeff Brown, Director of Special Projects and Operations. “The College realizes that this pandemic continues to evolve. Reinstatement of the athletics program will continue to require close adherence to CDC and VDH guidelines by coaches and student-athletes.”
“While the College was disappointed in having to suspend athletics in 2020-21, it was a prudent decision,” says Scott Newton, Director of Athletics. “RBC wasn’t going to put its athletics community at risk during the coronavirus pandemic. It has been a difficult year for our coaching staff and those student-athletes who remained on campus to continue their academics and training, but this decision helps provide a clear path for a bigger, better, and brighter future. The College is excited to rebuild its athletic program and announce incoming student-athletes to campus.”
Newton projects more than 120 student-athletes will enroll at RBC this fall, a 15 percent increase from the 2019-20 athletics season.
Richard Bland College competes as a member of NJCAA Region 10 in men's and women's soccer, women's volleyball, men's basketball, and softball. The College announced the addition of baseball last December. The program will begin competition next spring.
