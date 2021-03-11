Greensville County’s Sharon Randolph coached the first softball scrimmage of the 2020 season—then, it was over. The COVID-19 pandemic swept through Virginia, forcing the shutdown of high school athletics.
Not only did COVID-19 end the 2020 high school softball season, it ended the 2020 volleyball and 2020-21 basketball seasons. For Randolph, who coaches junior varsity volleyball and varsity basketball, it forced major readjustments to her normal schedule.
“Whew, it’s been a year,” Randolph said. “It’s been tough on the players, coaches, and the community. We had five seniors coming back in basketball. It’s been tough on them. I coach the junior varsity in volleyball, but we had seniors that missed volleyball season. Now with softball, that’s still uncertain. We may not even have a softball season.”
While some Virginia high schools started playing sports again in December, many remain sidelined, including GCHS. No Virginia community felt the negative impact of the pandemic more than Emporia-Greensville.
GCHS high school athletes have been sidelined for a year. Even though they are students first, in a way, they have been sidelined from school. The students are attending school virtually, but it’s a challenge they haven’t faced until COVID-19 arrived. It is new territory for GCPS educators as well.
“I tell the kids constantly that I’m proud of them, and I appreciate them coming because it’s tough,” Randolph said. “We’re in uncharted territory. Mentally and physically, you have to be tough. Let’s face it. No one wants to sit at home to go to school. Everybody wants to be in school to interact. We as teachers want that, but we want to be safe as well.”
Randolph and her peers plan their virtual classes with the mission of keeping students engaged. It’s a way to keep them attending the virtual studies.
Randolph didn’t get shut out of playing high school sports in the 1980s due to a pandemic. She played at Greensville County and earned a basketball scholarship at North Carolina State University.
How ‘‘bout the Pack
Following her alma mater, this season has been quite a ride. The Lady Wolfpack is ranked No. 2 in the nation and a national championship contender.
Former Appomattox Regional Governor’s School standout Jada Boyd stands out for NC State. She was named 6th Man of the Year in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Randolph no longer has to figure out a game plan to stop Boyd twice a year in Tri-Rivers Conference play. Now Randolph just gets to sit back and watch Boyd play for her beloved Wolfpack.
“Not only am I proud of her as a former Wolfpack player, that she is doing so well, but as a person who coached against her and saw the potential she had,” Randolph said. “It’s truly amazing. I’m always a Wolfpack fan.”
Lady Wolfpack fans certainly know who Sharon Randolph is and what she accomplished at NC State before playing in the WNBA.
In 1990-91 Randolph scored 31 points and hauled in 19 rebounds to lead the Wolfpack to an 84-61 victory in the ACC championship game against Clemson in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The Wolfpack finished the regular season ranked No. 7 in the nation.
Randolph keeps in touch with current NC State coach Wes Moore and follows the team. If the Wolfpack is playing, odds are Randolph is watching via video feed or any way she can. She’s missed only two games this year.
Though it’s been a joy for Randolph to watch her alma mater, the Independent-Messenger had to ask her how her 1990-91 squad would fare against the current group in Raleigh, North Carolina?
“We’d give ‘em a run for their money,” Manning said with a chuckle. “That crew I had, we’d probably beat ‘em. We had Rhonda Mapp, Andrea Stinson, Danyell Parker, the Kuzienski twins, Terry Whyte, Nicole Lehman, we’d give ‘em a run.”
In Emporia-Greensville, the students will slowly drift back to class beginning March 15. It will only be a few at a time on different schedules.
The teachers are already back in their classrooms. It’s still a wait-and-see process for what the future holds. Randolph hopes the times move into the pre-COVID era, but she’s uncertain of how it will all play out — just like everybody else.
Editor’s note - NC State defeated Louisville 58-56 Sunday to win its second consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament crown. Before last season the Wolfpack had not won the ACC Tournament since Randolph’s 1990-91 squad defeated Clemson in the final.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.