Real estate was hard to come by early for host Greensville County and visiting Park View Friday in the Eagle’s Nest. As the contest moved forward, the host Eagles got stronger on both sides of the ball and pulled away for a 28-7 victory.
It all started on the defensive side of the ball for Greensville County (2-0, 2-2). The green and gold held the Dragons to 115 yards of offense, 27 yards in the second half.
“We had a great week of practice,” Greensville coach Doc Walton said. “We studied film, broke it down, and pretty much knew what they were going to do. We were able to take it away from them.”
Park View (0-1, 1-3) forced the Eagles to three and outs on their first two possessions. Greensville found an offensive rhythm on its third possession with an eight-play, 62-yard scoring drive. Chris Rodgers recovered a Park View fumble to set the wheels in motion.
Greensville quarterback Jayden White mixed an 18-yard run with three key throws, capped by a 15-yard touchdown strike to Xzavion Walton with 8:36 left in the first half to put the Eagles in front 6-0.
The Dragons answered on their next possession with a five-play 53-yard march to pay dirt capped off by a 16-yard Tamarion Thomas touchdown run. A successful extra point conversion put Park View in front 7-6 with 6:22 left in the second quarter.
The Eagles took the lead for good late in the first half on a 12-yard fade from White to Isaac Parker in the left corner of the end zone with 1:38 left on the clock. The essential play on the drive was White’s 32-yard run to the Park View 10. Greensville went into the locker room with a 12-7 advantage.
The Eagles wasted little time extending their advantage in the second half. The green and gold completed a 63-yard march on nine plays when Kendel Blue blasted through the middle of the line for a 5-yard score with 8:35 left in the third quarter. White found Parker for the 2-point conversion to extend the Greensville advantage to 20-7.
The contest’s final score came with 1:42 left in the third quarter, with White sneaking the ball over the goal line from a yard out. Blue ran in the 2-point conversion. The Greensville offense sputtered early but scored three touchdowns in four possessions to put the game on ice.
“Offensively, we’ve been struggling a little bit, but we’re going to get it right,” Walton said.”We have some things we need to tweak by next week.”
White was 11-25 through the air for 98 yards and two scores. The junior was nifty on his feet rushing for 95 yards and a score on 13 carries. Blue rushed for 30 yards and a touchdown. Walton caught a pair of passes for 44 yards and a touchdown.
Greensville returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday in Courtland against Southampton (0-1, 1-2). The Indians fell to Brunswick 26-25 Friday.
