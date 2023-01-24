This past weekend, the Greensville County Eagles boys’ varsity basketball squad took a long bus trip which turned out to be wasted.
Their scheduled game against Lancaster High School on Saturday, part of the Virginia Hoopfest Showcase hosted by Westmoreland High School, was cancelled just before tip-off due to circumstances beyond the control of either team.
The incident occurred during halftime of a game between Northampton and Rappahannock, when both teams were warming up for the second half.
“There was an altercation that occurred at the event away from the gymnasium in which law enforcement and Westmoreland High School administration immediately took control of the situation,” wrote former Greensville County athletic director Andre Ellis.
According to Ellis, the incident took place away from the gym in the school’s common area.
This game was allowed to finish, with Northampton beating Rappahannock, 87-66. However, after “strong advice from law enforcement,” the following game between Greensville County and Lancaster was called off.
The game which was set to take place afterwards, featuring Surry County vs. hosts Westmoreland, was also cancelled.
Because of this, the Eagles’ record remained at 9-5 with five games remaining on the schedule.
Editor’s note: On Monday the Greensville County boys defeated Nottoway 64-52 in non-district action in Emporia to improve to 9-5. The GCHS junior varsity boys improved to 11-1 with a 44-34 win against the Baby Cougars. The GCHS varsity girls improved to 10-4 with a 52-49 road victory at Nottoway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.