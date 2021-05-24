2019 Greensville County graduate Cassie Robinson completed a strong sophomore season of golf on May 14 at Washington & Lee by placing 49th in the NCAA Division III Tournament at Forest Akers Golf Club in East Lansing, Michigan. Robinson’s team finished tied for 9th in championships. Twenty-Five squads qualified for the championships.
Methodist University of Fayetteville, North Carolina won the team title.
Individually, Robinson shot a 329 (83-77-86-83) in East Lansing in her four rounds of golf.
Washington & Lee has competed four consecutive NCAA tournaments, and made the cut to play in the final rounds back to back years.
The Generals won their first four invitational tournaments this season and went on to win the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Championship on April 26. Robinson stood out in the ODAC Tournament placing 7th overall.
Robinson played golf at Greensville County High School for five years under coach Pat Callahan. She finished her senior year at GCHS as the Tri-Rivers District Golfer of the Year and Region A champion.
Robinson is the daughter of William and Gloria Robinson.
