In one of their biggest games of the season, the Greensville County Eagles knocked off their arch-rivals, the Brunswick Bulldogs, 46-31 on the road in front of a raucous crowd of Bulldog supporters.
The Eagles pulled away from the Bulldogs thanks to a powerful offensive outburst after halftime and key three-pointers from junior two-sport athletes Xzavion Walton and Zavion Franklin. Both players combined for 30 of the Eagles’ 46 points, with Franklin scoring 16.
Points were extremely hard to come by in the early going, as both teams came out cold on offense. The game stayed completely scoreless until more than halfway through the first quarter when Greensville County nailed a three-pointer with 3:34 on the clock. The first quarter ended with the score tied at three.
It took until the very last minute of the first half for either team to reach double-digits in scoring, but eventually, the Bulldogs ended the second quarter on a 6-0 run and went to the locker room with a 12-8 lead at halftime.
“This crowd can make a big impact in the game,” said head coach Antwan Walton. “It took us a while to settle down, man. Guys’ nerves was just all over the place in the beginning.”
The Eagles finally opened up the scoring after halftime, countering with a 13-2 run to start the second half. A crushing three-pointer from Walton at the last tick of the third quarter broke the Bulldogs' backs, and Greensville County never trailed again.
In the fourth quarter, more key three-pointers from White and Xzavion Walton put the game out of reach and secured the Eagles’ (second/third) win of the season. The win raises the Eagles’ record to 2-1 after they suffered a close road loss to non-district opponent KIPP Pride from North Carolina, 56-55, on Monday.
In earlier action on Thursday, the Lady Eagles lost 60-43 to the Bulldogs, dropping their record to 3-1. Meanwhile, the J.V. boys' squad defeated Brunswick in their game, 55-27.
