The Greensville County Lady Eagles made quick work of Franklin last week, winning in three sets.
In the first set Greensville’s Brianna Bowen started out with a three-run serve with two service points and one ace.
Franklin capitalized on three errors to tie the game before Greensville’s Harlee Pluta gained a point from the line. Her teammate Jammie Wrenn had an ace, and Lexi Phillips followed with three aces. Cassie Roberston closed the set with 10 straight serves. including one ace in a 25-9 Greensville County win.
It was more of the same in the second game. Bowen returned a Franklin serve with a spike, before serving for 7-points including two aces. Sarah Olsen would recorded two service points. Wrenn would serve nine times with three aces pushing the advantage to 19-4. The Eagles rolled 25-7.
It appeared the Eagles would struggle a bit at the beginning of the third game before Olsen served for 2 with one ace. Taylor Hawthorne added a service point, however Franklin held a 10-6 lead. Pluta brougjht the green and gold all the way back with a 4- point run at the line, including an ace. Caitlyn Cales would added a service point, and then the momentum would swing back and forth. In the end Greensville prevailed with a 25-23 win to sweep the match 3-0.
