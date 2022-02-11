The Greensville County Eagles boys’ varsity basketball team continued their run of excellent play with a 73-61 win on Monday night against the Surry County Cougars. This marks the Eagles’ sixth straight victory.
Despite a compressed late schedule of games and a depleted roster, both symptoms of the COVID-19 surge in the community, the Eagles have risen to the challenge by winning all four games since returning from their three-week hiatus on Jan. 28.
At first, the game was a tight, low-scoring affair, with Surry County leading for much of the early going. That changed in the second quarter when the Eagles buried Surry with an explosive scoring run to take a 10-point lead at halftime and never trailed again.
Throughout the second half, Surry County occasionally drew close to the Eagles’ lead, but never close enough. Late in the game, clutch free-throw shooting from Greensville County iced the Eagles’ sixth straight win, and their second over the Cougars in less than two weeks. The Eagles had previously defeated Surry County 56-41 on the road back on Jan. 28.
Four different Eagles scored double-digit points during the game. Junior forward Xzavion Walton led the way with 22 points.
Despite the win, head coach Antwan Walton still found room for his Eagles to improve as the regular season comes to an end.
“We didn’t play defense good at all tonight,” said Walton. “There was no effort on defense tonight. We gave up just about whatever they wanted to do tonight. But…y’know…guys been out. It’s been a rough year.”
In earlier action, the girls’ varsity Eagles scraped by Surry County in a 41-38 nail-biter. This is the Lady Eagles’ fifth straight win, boosting their record to 8-2 with two games left.
- Editor’s note - The Greensville County boys basketball team defeated Park View 70-67 Tuesday, followed by a 62-48 win against Franklin Wednesday. The Lady Eagles Knocked off Park View and Brunswick 51-37, and 47-37. respectively
