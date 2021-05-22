It’s time to celebrate.
For more than one year, Greensville County High School student-athletes found themselves locked out of a chance to compete in school-sponsored sports. COVID-19 brought a shutdown to the 2020 spring athletic season. While some Virginia High School League schools returned to athletic competition in December, Greensville County remained sidelined.
Though the spring season began a little later for the Eagles than it did for other schools, it did start allowing student-athletes to play.
It’s time to celebrate.
Whether it’s the GCHS baseball, softball, or track and field team walking off the field a winner or suffering a defeat, the simple fact high school athletics is back meant one thing for the student-athletes that we’re unable to participate in sports.
It’s time to celebrate.
It’s an abbreviated season for the baseball, softball, track and field, and tennis teams. It’s more than the student-athletes of the fall or winter had a chance to experience. It’s an experience GCHS student-athletes didn’t have last spring.
Now that they do have that opportunity, it’s time to celebrate.
