ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — One of Greensville County’s finest basketball players received a prestigious honor from his alma mater. On Saturday, Oct. 9, former GCHS. basketball star Trey Drake was inducted into the North Carolina Wesleyan Athletic Hall of Fame.
Drake played with the Battlin’ Bishops of NCWC from 2006 to 2010. He impressed from his first year with the team, winning the USA South Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year award in the 2006-07 season. He capped off his college career in style by winning Conference Player of the Year in 2009-10 and leading the Bishops to a conference title. Three times, Drake was USA South all-conference, and made NCAA Division III All-American in his senior year.
In total, Drake scored 1,635 points with the Bishops, ranking 7th on the school’s all-time list. His 462 assists also put him at 5th on that list.
“Coaching Trey was a coach’s dream,” said John Thompson, who coached Drake at NCWC, per the school’s website. “He had the ability, the talent, and additionally he was a tremendous teammate who made everyone around him better. He was always working to get better and he was consistent. He brought it every day.”
Prior to his arrival at NCWC, Drake got his start on the courts of the Emporia Greensville Recreational Association (EGRA) and starred with the Eagles of Greensville County High School. It was his former coach at EGRA, Jim Whitehead, who introduced Drake at his induction on Saturday.
“[Trey]’s very humble, and he’s not very outspoken,” says his mother, Cynthia Persson. “But…he gave a good speech.”
After graduating from Wesleyan, Drake briefly tried his hand at semi-pro basketball, playing for teams in Rocky Mount and Richmond. In December 2020, Drake earned a Master’s Degree in Special Education from Grand Canyon University. He currently resides in Franklinton, North Carolina, and serves as a special ed teacher at the local middle school.According to Persson, he is still in love with the game of basketball to this day and still finds time to play every now and then.
