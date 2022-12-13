After the Greensville County Eagles boys’ basketball team dropped their first two games of the season, the Dec. 7 matchup against Appomattox Regional Governors School was just what the doctor ordered.
The Eagles came out flying, scoring the game’s first 25 points on their way to a 75-21 blowout victory and their first win of the 2022-23 season. Greensville lost their prior two games to Nottoway and Franklin.
“It feels good. I’m proud of the guys. I’m used to winning, but I’m happy for the guys,” said head coach Antwan Walton. “This is the type of game they needed to build some momentum and get some confidence and dow them that we can play. We’ve just got to trust the process.”
The game was effectively over by the end of the first quarter, as the opposing Dragons failed to score a point until they converted on a pair of free throws with 1:32 remaining in the first quarter. ARGS did not pick up their first actual field goal until 2:10 had passed in the second quarter.
As the teams went into the locker room at halftime, Greensville held a 51-12 lead, and the second half was little more than a contest to see which Eagle could score the most points.
The Eagles spread the ball well throughout the game, and point-scoring was pretty evenly-distributed. In the end, four different Eagles scored in the double-digits. Senior Xzavion Walton led the way with 15 points, while Jahmarion Walton and Isaac Parker weren’t far behind with 14 and 13 respectively.
Nearly all of the Dragons’ offense came from Matthias Williams, who picked up all but two of Appomattox’s 21 points — the other two coming from Jamari Jones in the second quarter.
The much-needed victory raised the Eagles’ record to 1-2 on the season.,
The boys’ victory capped off a successful doubleheader night of basketball in Emporia on Wednesday night. Just before the boys took the floor, the Lady Eagles also blew out the Dragons, 60-17. That win raised their record to 3-1.
