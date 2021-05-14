After getting forced to take a year off due to the pandemic, The Greensville County baseball team had a rough start to the season Monday falling to Park View 26-1.
When Hassan Edwards sprinted from third to home on a wild pitch Tuesday, it clinched a 19-9 Eagle mercy rule victory against Franklin.
How sweet it is.
Especially after a second consecutive auspicious start that made it appear Greensville (1-1) would take another thumping after falling behind 7-1 to the visiting Broncos. What made it worse for the green and gold is how it yielded the 7 tallies in the book.
Greensville pitcher Omarrion Jones gave up a one-out single to JahMajae Bynum in the top of the first inning. It marked the only base hit yielded in the frame. Unfortunately for Jones, a pair of walks and two errors kept the Franklin lineup moving down the order as the Broncos plated 5 in the frame. In the second inning Franklin added 2 runs via a walk and two errors to push its advantage to 7-1.
Greensville answered with 6 runs in the bottom of the second inning to knot the score at 7-7. Jones retired the Broncos in order in the top of the third, and a 7-run explosion in the bottom of the frame put Greensville (1-1) in front 14-7. It was smooth sailing for the Eagles from that point forward.
Jones struck out five, and allowed only the one hit in four innings of work to pick up the win. Not a bad day for a senior that didn’t know if he would ever get the chance to again step on the diamond as a high school baseball player.
“It was tough,” he said. “I didn’t think I was going to get to play my senior year. This today — it’s nice. It feels good.”
Putting the metal to rawhide at the plate must have given the Eagles plenty of satisfaction. Robert Lucas (3-4) led the hit parade for the Eagles. Jones was 2-3, and freshman Ty White had a pair of base hits, including a double and 3 RBI. As a team Greensville had 11 base hits.
Edwards led the charge with effective baserunning with three stolen bases, and scoring four runs.
“We came back strong from yesterday,” Greensville County coach Jody Kane said. “We caught some balls we missed yesterday, and we out dueled them on the mound, and running the bases. It was a beautiful thing to see today.”
It has not been seen at Greensville County High School in two years. Not just the win. but a chance for the student athletes to compete in varsity sports.
