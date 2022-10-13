Minor changes are in store for the Tri-Rivers District during the next realignment in 2023-24.
The eight-member schools remain unchanged, but Brunswick is dropping to the 1A level, and Southampton is moving to 2A after four years in the 3A ranks.
Greensville County will continue as a 2A school for athletic purposes. Windsor will join Greensville and Southampton as the district’s 2A member schools. Sussex-Central, Appomattox Regional, Franklin, and Surry County join Brunswick as the district’s 1A entries.
Greensville County is one of 14 Region A, 2A schools in the realignment plan. Central Lunenburg moves up a classification to join the Region A ranks. Thomas Jefferson of Richmond moves up to the 3A level.
Greensville sits No. 3 in Region A Football
The Greensville County football team is currently ranked No. 3 in the VHSL AA Region A ratings. The top eight teams earn regional playoff bids at the end of the regular season. Greensville would host Nandua in the Region A quarterfinal round if the season ended today.
VHSL AA Region A Football ratings as of Oct. 11
1. Thomas Jefferson (6-0) Rtg. 25.00
2. Poquoson (5-1) Rtg. 22.33
3. Greensville (5-1) Rtg. 20.66
4. King William (4-2) Rtg. 20.16
5. Bruton (5-2) Rtg. 18.28
6. Nandua (4-2) Rtg. 17.33
7. Prince Edward (4-2) Rtg. 17.00
8. Amelia (3-3) Rtg. 16.33
9. Randolph-Henry (3-3) Rtg. 15.5
10. Brunswick (3-4) Rtg. 14.71
11. Nottoway (2-4) Rtg. 14.33
12. John Marshall (1-6) Rtg. 12.00
13. Arcadia (1-5) Rtg. 10.66
14. Windsor (0-7) Rtg. 8.85
