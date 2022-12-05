Heavy is the head that wears the crown. For the second year in a row (sandwiching a season cancelled by the pandemic), the Greensville County Eagles boys’ basketball squad will take the floor as defending district champions. This year, they will do so without some of the players that guided the team to those titles.
On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the Eagles made final cuts to set their varsity and junior varsity rosters. Once again, the Eagles will take to the court with one of the smaller rosters in the state. The varsity roster is made up of just 11 players, barely large enough to fill two starting lineups. The Eagles’ roster was also thin in number last year, but it proved not to be an obstacle.
Last season, the Eagles had one of their best seasons on record, finishing with a 15-3 overall record which included a 13-game winning streak, and running away with the Tri-Rivers district championship for the second year in a row. Remarkably, the Eagles managed to do all of this despite playing short-handed and with a heavily-compressed schedule for the latter half of the season.
All three of the Eagles’ losses last season came away from home, with the latter two coming during postseason play against eventual state champion John Marshall.
Naturally, some of the senior leaders who guided the team to that success have aged out and graduated. These include Zavion Franklin, Christopher Rodgers, and Isaiah Stephens. Franklin was named district Player of the Year as well as first-team all-district last season, while Stephens earned second-team all-district.
“They had a big contribution to our team last year…so we’ll miss these guys. But hopefully we’ll get some of the other guys to step in,” said assistant coach Troy Anderson, entering his seventh year with the squad.
Fortunately, some of the talent from last year still remains on the varsity roster. This includes Xzavion Walton, who will take the helm as the new senior leader of the team in Stephens and Franklin’s absence. Walton played a key role in the Eagles’ success last year with his pinpoint three-point shooting, and was named first-team all-district last season along with Franklin.
Five players on the varsity team have just finished their duties for the Eagles’ football team, whose season ended earlier this month with a loss in the second round of the state playoffs against King William.
These players include the aforementioned Walton, as well as football quarterback Isaac Parker.
“We’ll probably do a lot of small-ball just like we did last year and have a lot of guard play,” said Anderson. “We’ll be able to run the floor and use that to our advantage.”
—Editor’s Note—The boys’ basketball team opened the season Wednesday with a 51-39 defeat against Nottoway in a non-district clash. The GCHS junior varsity boys defeated the Baby Cougars 44-35.
