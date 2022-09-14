The EGRA Renegade Minor team took the field at Greensville County High School against the South Hill Yellow Jackets with both teams holding a 1-0 record for their first home game of the season.
The Renegades would kick to South Hill and #5 Jace Moore would deliver the kick and #3 Malachi McDowell would hit the receiver hard for no gain. However on the first down the Yellow Jackets would make a huge play that ended in a touchdown and would lead 6 to 0. McDowell would stop the extra point. The Renegades would take the kick off on the 45 yard line and #13 Quatavion Nicholson would carry the ball. However a fumble on the first down snap would be recovered by South Hill.
Renegades # 58 Siyon Skipper, #5 Moore, # 6 Josiah Walton would hold the South Hill team to no yardage. South Hill would make another TD run that would be called back for holding, # 12 Kevin Goodrich would knock SH out of bounds for a turnover.
Goodrich would handoff to MdDowell for a run to the loss of 5, he would follow with another handoff to Malachi for a 13 yard gain. Goodrich tried McDowell twice more before a turnover to South Hill.
South Hill would look a little shaky with a fumble and recovery being tackled by the entire defensive line, however two back to back offsides penalties against the home team would put the Yellow Jackets in a great field position and they would run for another touchdown, extra point was good and South Hill would lead 13-0.
The Renegades looked way better than the score would reflect and SH would add another touchdown and extra point now leading 20-0.
With just a few minutes left the play #3 McDowell would run a 45 yard touchdown and then take his own extra point end. Final score South Hill 20 - Renegades 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.