Jan. 13 was not a good night for Greensville County Eagles basketball, as both the girls’ and boys’ varsity squads took brutal losses to the Franklin Broncos on the road.
The girls’ varsity squad were thoroughly outclassed for the first three quarters of their contest, falling 52-38 to Franklin in a game that wasn’t nearly as close as the score would indicate. The Broncos took swift and brutal revenge for the Eagles’ 48-34 victory over Franklin back on Dec. 5.
The game was practically decided by the end of the first quarter, as the Eagles were held off the scoreboard for the first 6:23. The first Eagles points came on a pair of successful free throws from sophomore Chaniya Brooks.
Greensville made something of a comeback in the final eight minutes, picking up 21 points in the fourth quarter after scoring 17 in the prior three quarters. Unfortunately, the hole they had dug themselves was far too deep to emerge from.
The loss drops the Eagles to 7-4 and marks their third defeat in the last five games after a promising 6-1 start to the year.
Unfortunately, the boys’ varsity squad fared no better, losing 69-50. The Eagles fell far behind the Broncos early and, despite several brief flashes of hope in the middle of the contest, never caught up.
Through halftime, although the Eagles never held the lead at any point in the game, a win was still within the realm of possibility. Despite falling behind 12-2 early in the first quarter, Greensville managed to crawl back to within two by the end of the quarter, and at halftime, the Eagles trailed only by six points.
The second half is where the game truly got away from the Eagles, who were outscored 21-11 in the third quarter and flattened under a 12-3 Broncos run to start the fourth.
The low point came with 5:40 remaining in the game. As Franklin continued to widen its lead, Eagles head coach Antwan Walton was booked with a technical foul for prolonged arguing with the officials over disputed calls.
“A lot went wrong out there. Hostile environment…the game got out of hand a little bit,” said Walton. “We missed too many free throws. I guarantee we missed over 20 free throws. If we can’t make free throws we can’t win the basketball game.”
This marks the Eagles’ second loss of the season to Franklin, after their 49-42 defeat at home back on Dec. 5. The loss drops the Eagles’ record to 7-5 with eight games remaining in the season.
The one saving grace of the night for Greensville basketball was a 49-43 win by the junior varsity squad.
