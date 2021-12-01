When asked what kind of basketball team would represent Greensville County High School this season, coach Sharon Randolph could not answer. After all, the pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020-21 season. The seniors and juniors from Randolph's last squad have graduated.
This year's team has a few practices under its belt, and Randolph seems more comfortable as the Lady Eagles get ready to play for the first time since February 2020.
"Coming in, I had no idea," Randolph said. "I didn't know what I was going to have or who was coming out for basketball. After a few practices, we haven't peaked yet, but we're jelling, and some surprises came out. I'm excited about this year."
Senior Kaylen Cales stepped into a starting role as a sophomore. She didn't get a chance to build on her sophomore season when basketball was taken away last year.
"I was bored. It's like we didn't have anything to do, and I missed coach (Randolph)," Cales said. "I'm excited. I think we have a good squad, and I'm ready to be back on the court."
Zaire Asbelle last played basketball for Greensville County as a freshman in 2018-19. She didn't play as a sophomore, and the pandemic wiped out a junior season of hoops.
When the senior dons the GCHS jersey this year, she will be wearing a jersey that had plenty of success when she was a freshman. The Lady Eagles had a magical state runner-up run through the postseason finishing second to Central High School of Wise.
"I'm really excited to play," Asbelle said. "It feels good to be back on the court. I'm optimistic about what this team is going to bring. I think we can get back to state again."
Fans of Greensville County basketball will see plenty of new faces. Six players were middle school seventh-graders the last time the GCHS varsity played a basketball game. A few familiar faces will have new roles, but Rochelle Sloan doesn't believe the adjustment is too daunting for the green and gold.
"There isn't really that much of an adjustment," she said. "We've been together for a while now."
Randolph's Eagles will put their wings to the fire right out of the gate playing five games in eight days. The first home contest is 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, against Appomattox Regional Governor's School.
12-01 at Franklin 6 p.m.
12-03 at Southampton 6 p.m.
12-04 at Kecoughtan 3 p.m.
12-06 at Park View 6 p.m.
12-08 ARGS 5:30 p.m.
12-10 Sussex Central 6 p.m.
12-13 at KIPP, N.C. 6 p.m.
12-15 at Brunswick 6 p.m.
12-17 Surry County 6 p.m.
01-05 Thomas Jefferson 5:30 p.m.
01-07 at Windsor 6 p.m.
01-10 Franklin 6 p.m.
01-12 Southampton 6 p.m.
01-12 Park View 6 p.m.
01-19 at ARGS 5:30 p.m.
01-21 at Sussex Central 6 p.m.
