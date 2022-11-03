-

Greensville County lines up on offense against Nottoway earlier this season.

 William Pitts/I-M

The Greensville County Eagles held on to the No. 4 spot in the 2A Region-A rankings following a 50-8 win over Franklin last week.

Greensville(7-2) seeks to wrap up a home playoff date when it faces rival Brunswick (5-4) at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 in Lawrenceville. The winner of the contest will finish second in the Tri-Rivers District. Both teams are 4-1 in league play.

The top eight teams in the region earn a 2A Region-A quarterfinal bid. If the season ended today Greensville would host Nandua (5-4) in the first round. Here are the 2A Region A ratings.

1. Thomas Jefferson (7-2) (24.222)

2. Poquoson (6-3) (23.444)

3. King William (6-3) (23.111)

4. Greensville (7-2) (21.777)

5. Nandua (6-3) (19.333)

6. Amelia (5-4) (18.777)

6. Brunswick (5-4) (18.777)

8. Bruton (5-4) (18.333)

9. Nottoway (4-5) (17.777)

10. Randolph-Henry (5-4) (17.000)

11. Prince Edward (4-5) (16.222)

12. John Marshall (1-8) (12.888)

13. Arcadia (2-7) (12.111)

14. Windsor (0-10) (11.000)