The Greensville County Eagles held on to the No. 4 spot in the 2A Region-A rankings following a 50-8 win over Franklin last week.
Greensville(7-2) seeks to wrap up a home playoff date when it faces rival Brunswick (5-4) at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 in Lawrenceville. The winner of the contest will finish second in the Tri-Rivers District. Both teams are 4-1 in league play.
The top eight teams in the region earn a 2A Region-A quarterfinal bid. If the season ended today Greensville would host Nandua (5-4) in the first round. Here are the 2A Region A ratings.
1. Thomas Jefferson (7-2) (24.222)
2. Poquoson (6-3) (23.444)
3. King William (6-3) (23.111)
4. Greensville (7-2) (21.777)
5. Nandua (6-3) (19.333)
6. Amelia (5-4) (18.777)
6. Brunswick (5-4) (18.777)
8. Bruton (5-4) (18.333)
9. Nottoway (4-5) (17.777)
10. Randolph-Henry (5-4) (17.000)
11. Prince Edward (4-5) (16.222)
12. John Marshall (1-8) (12.888)
13. Arcadia (2-7) (12.111)
14. Windsor (0-10) (11.000)
