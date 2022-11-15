-

DeMarion Whitifeld-Smith finds running room during Saturday’s title tilt.

 Dennis Smith/South Hill Enterprise

DINWIDDIE — The top-seeded Brunswick Academy varsity football team put the exclamation point on an outstanding season by topping second-seeded Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 35-20 in the Virginia Independent Schools Division II 8-man football state title game on Saturday afternoon at the Dinwiddie Sports Complex.

The state title was BA’s first in 8-man football and fourth overall in school history.

The victory completed a 11-1 season for the Vikings while BSH finished with a 7-4 record.

“We started at the end of July and it has been a lot of hard work,” said BA coach Bubba Weidman who took over at the head coach of the Vikings two and a half seasons ago. “I’m proud of my line and the way these boys came together as a team this season.”

The Vikings got on the board first in the game when Jerry Powell, Jr., burst through the middle of the line and outran the Knights’ secondary for a 70-yard touchdown at the 2:08 mark of the opening quarter. A PAT by freshman kicker Carter Early gave BA an early 7-0 lead.

Brunswick Academy’s defense forced a punt on Huguenot’s next offensive set and the Vikings went back to work.

A 14-yard run by DeMarion Whitfield-Smith moved the Vikings onto the Knights’ side of the field and BA picked up an automatic first down on fourth-and-long when a personal foul was called on BSH.

The Vikings took advantage and on fourth-and-short, BA quarterback Brenden Holloway hooked up with Jayden Watson on a 16-yard touchdown pass as Early added the PAT for a 14-0 lead.

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot came back with one of their best offensive drives of the game as quarterback Afton Harrow hit Will Fichter with a 22-yard pass completion to move onto the BA side of the field.

After converting a fourth-and-2 with a hard run up the middle by Hunter Case, Huguenot got on the scoreboard when Harrow hit David Mann with a 13-yard touchdown pass. Case added a two-point conversion run as BSH trimmed the BA lead to 14-8 at the halftime break.

The Vikings set the tone early in the second half as they took the second half kickoff and went to work and on third-and-1, Whitfield-Smith took a handoff and ran over two defenders on his way to a 54-yard touchdown. The PAT by Early extended the lead to 21-8 at the 10:22 mark of the third quarter.

The Knights refused to quit however and the team marched 50 yards on seven plays to answer on a 13-yaard touchdown run by Case to cut the BA lead to 21-14 at the 6:46 mark of the third quarter.

The Vikings coughed the ball up on their next possession but the BA defense stiffened, forcing a punt.

BA took at their 14-yard line and put together a stellar offensive drive as Whitfield-Smith picked up 12-yards to move the ball near midfield and Jayden Watson added a 12-yard run to advance the pigskin to the BSH 47-yard line.

A 14-yard run by Whitfield-Smith moved the ball into the redzone and Powell scored on a 3-yard touchdown run as the PAT by Early gave the Vikings a 28-14 lead at the 7:37 mark of the stanza.

After forcing a Knights’ punt, BA went back to work as a 27-yard run by Whitfield-Smith moved the ball inside of the redzone and he scored on a 15-yard touchdown run as the PAT by Early gave the Vikings a 35-14 lead with 3:00 minutes left to play.

Huguenot scored a final touchdown on a 4-yard pass from Harrow to Mann to cut the margin to 35-20 with 1:22 left to play.

Whitfield-Smith picked up 13-yards for BA on a third down rush and the Vikings only had to take a knee to put the clamps on the state championship.

Whitfield-Smith led BA with 185 yards on 19 rushes and scored two touchdowns while Powell added 149 yards on 15 carries with two touchdowns.