AMHERST — The finest players of the Emporia-Greensville Recreational Association, the Belles (aged 13-15) softball team, traveled to Amherst for the state championship softball tournament this past weekend, administered by Dixie Youth Softball. The winner of the tournament would advance to the Dixie World Series in Alexandria, Lousiana.
Ultimately, the EGRA Belles fell short after losing two out of three games in the double-elimination bracket.
After dropping its first game 6-0 to hosts Amherst, the EGRA squad fought back with a 12-2 win over Appomattox before a second loss — this one to Prince Edward — knocked them out of the tourney for good.
Eventually, Brookneal won the tournament, defeating Amherst 7-6 in the final game and earning the right to head to the bayou state.
“We hope they are holding their heads high, knowing we are proud of them and the way they represented Emporia-Greensville!” wrote the EGRA’s official Facebook page after the tournament concluded. “Thank you, coaches, parents and fans for making this happen for these young ladies!”
The EGRA Belles punched their ticket to the state tournament by winning the district All-Stars tournament last month. They were the only one of the EGRA softball team age brackets to do so.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.