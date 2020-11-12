Greensville County High School’s winter athletic season is the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school division is in an all-virtual learning setting through the first semester, which ends Jan. 27. GCPS Superintendent Dr. Kim Evans said Virginia High School League guidelines stipulate schools in an all-virtual environment cannot participate in athletics. She added the safety of the students and staff is the priority of the school division.
On Tuesday afternoon, GCHS Athletic Director Ruby Allen informed the Independent-Messenger of the decision to cancel the winter athletic season. GCHS sports impacted are basketball and indoor track.
The VHSL winter sports season begins Dec. 14 and runs through Feb. 20. Schools with students physically attending class or on a hybrid plan are eligible to participate in athletics. The defending Tri-Rivers District regular season and tournament champion Greensville County High School boys basketball team returned the bulk of its team.
“It’s tough,” head boys basketball coach Antwan Walton said. “You don’t want to put anyone at risk. You have to put health first. Unfortunately, in an area like ours some of the kids need sports for exposure. It makes it difficult for them to be seen, but you have to put the kids health first.”
Greensville County School Division leaders have yet to decide whether to return to the classroom or a hybrid plan for the second semester.
The fall athletic season begins Feb. 14. GCHS participates in football, cross country, and volleyball. Should high school students return on a hybrid plan, GCHS athletes will be eligible to participate in the fall athletic season.
Gov. Ralph Northam cleared the way for VHSL member schools to begin playing next month by signing an amended Executive Order 67.
“This amendment by the governor clears the way for all of our sports to play,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “We appreciate the time, effort, and input staff received while preparing this document. Adherence to these guidelines will offer a safe reopening for our students, coaches, staff, officials, and communities once we start playing in December. Additionally, we appreciate the close collaboration and guidance from the governor’s office, the Virginia Department of Health, and the Virginia Department of Education.”
On March 13, high school athletics ended barely into the spring season in Virginia after Northam signed an emergency order. School divisions throughout the Commonwealth continue seeking a balance to educate students and incorporate extracurricular activities safely. If all the chips fall into place, Greensville County High School student-athletes could participate in athletics as soon as Feb. 14.
That decision is yet to be determined.
