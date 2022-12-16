After dropping their first two games to start off the 2022-23 season, the Greensville County Eagles’ boys basketball team have rattled off three straight wins to get back above .500.
After a dominating victory over Appomattox Regional, the Eagles picked up two straight wins last weekend, both away from home, including a dramatic buzzer-beater victory over Thomas Jefferson.
Earlier, the Eagles picked up right where they left off by dominating the Southampton Indians, 67-44. The game was never particularly close, with Greensville cruising into halftime with a 33-22 lead and never looking back.
It was a perfect night of basketball for the Eagles, as both the JV boys’ squad and the Lady Eagles also won their games over Southampton earlier.
Less than 24 hours later, the varsity boys squad traveled to Smithfield High School in Isle of Wight County to take part in the Hoopfest Showcase Series, a series of six games involving 12 local high school programs. Greensville played in the third game that day against Thomas Jefferson.
The Eagles trailed 54-53 with 0.6 seconds remaining. On the game’s final play, senior Xzavion Walton took an inbound pass from Chramari Richardson and cut inside to drain a buzzer-beating layup, giving Greensville a dramatic 55-54 victory.
Walton was the undisputed most valuable player of the contest, scoring 25 of the Eagles’ 55 points including the game-winner. The win put the Eagles above the .500 mark for the first time all season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.