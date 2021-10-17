The Emporia Greensville Recreation Association football teams have a long standing tradition of playing at the highest levels and this year’s varsity Renegade team is no different.
The young men from this group have a current record of 6-0. However, along the way to this perfect season the team has not played at home, those games have all been forfeit victories for the Renegades.
The EGRA varsity Renegades only have a few weeks left of the season and have high chances of earning a berth to the Super Bowl.
