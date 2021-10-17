-

The 2021 varsity Renegades pictured front row from left are Ja’tavion Jones, Demonte Molden, Antwan Lee, Antonio Pizzo, Jonathon Bennett, middle, Kamarion Barr, Elijah Pope, Nyheim Waller, Tony Squire, Shaidee Tanksley, Kavion Harrison, Tremaine Drumgoole, Coach Justin Wells, back, head coach Victor Garner, William Drewry III, Tyler Wells, Aahri Broadnax, La’Quarion Whitiker, Darrian Sharpe, Amhari Gillus, coach William Drewry Jr.

 Tina Dickens/Independent-Messenger

The Emporia Greensville Recreation Association football teams have a long standing tradition of playing at the highest levels and this year’s varsity Renegade team is no different.

The young men from this group have a current record of 6-0. However, along the way to this perfect season the team has not played at home, those games have all been forfeit victories for the Renegades.

The EGRA varsity Renegades only have a few weeks left of the season and have high chances of earning a berth to the Super Bowl.