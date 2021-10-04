The Greensville County Eagles girls’ volleyball team made quick work of Surry County on Tuesday night, sweeping the Cougars in three sets for a decisive win.
The Eagles dominated right from the start, opening the match on a 6-0 run and never looking back. The Cougars mounted somewhat of a rally late in the first set to make it somewhat close, but the Eagles pulled through 25-13.
Initially, the second set looked like a mirror image of the first, as Surry County rebounded by collecting the first three points and storming off to a 9-4 lead. The Eagles eventually regained their bearings and took the set 25-16.
Greensville County appeared to have the match wrapped up when it opened the third set with a 9-2 run. Once again, the Cougars came close -- closing to within 10-9 -- but not close enough. The Eagles built up a 24-18 lead and needed one more to close out the Cougars once and for all, before Surry County closed the gap to 24-22. Unfortunately for the Cougars, the game ended on a close sidelines call when an Eagle spike was ruled “in” by the officials.
Although GCHS appeared to have dominated Surry County on paper, Enijah Vaughan of the Eagles gave her opponents some credit for how fiercely they fought in the three sets.
“They did okay, and we did too,” she said after the game.
The win puts the varsity team at 4-4 on the season. Greensville County will next face the volleyball powerhouse Southampton Indians on the road. Early in September, the Eagles fought the Indians to a deciding fifth set but lost the match.
