On June 19, Isaiah Stephens headed to Harrisonburg as Greensville County High School’s lone representative in the VHSL 2A State track and field meet. The junior fared well, placing fifth in the discus and fourth in the shot-put.
Stephens hurled the discuss 123 ft — 6 inches to pick up 4 points. His 47 ft. — 5 inches shot-put effort added 5 points to give Greensville County 9 team points in the final standings.
Greensville County finished tied for 22nd with Lee High School in the team standings. Stuarts Draft High School won the team title scoring 65 points, 8 better than runner-up Bruton.
Greensville County coach Andrea Hopkins credited Stephens work ethic for his success in track and field.
“He always came to practice early and stayed after practice was over,” she said. “He posted his goals all year. When he met them, he set new goals. During the regular season, he finished first or second in the discus and shot-put in every meet.”
Stephens earned Most Outstanding Player in Track and Field at Greensville County this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.