Greensville County softball coach Sharon Randolph expected a breakout performance from her squad after it dropped its first two games of the season to Park View.
Breakout indeed.
On Tuesday, Lady Eagle southpaw hurler Brianna Bowen faced nine batters and sent them back to the dugout via the strikeout. Sydney Faison closed the door with two innings of one-hit softball as Greensville (1-2) bucked the Broncos 19-1
The Lady Eagles didn’t waste any time heating up at the plate in their half of the first inning. The first 11 batters reached base, capped by a Jammie Wrenn single. Oh — and 10 of the baserunners scored.
Solid production was the theme throughout the order. Seven Greensville batters finished with multiple base hits, led by senior Stephanie Siegrist, who finished the afternoon a perfect 4-4.
The win was the first in three outings this season for Greensville County. The Lady Eagles were slated to return to action in Emporia Thursday against visiting Southampton. The result was unavailable before the Independent-Messenger went to press.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.