The 2021-22 regular season was an overwhelming success for Greensville County High School’s basketball programs. Facing the challenges of the ongoing pandemic, player shortages, and ever-shifting schedules, the Eagles — both boys and girls — claimed the Tri-Rivers District regular season title and will head into the district tournament on lengthy winning streaks.
The boys’ varsity team finished with a 9-1 record and won their final eight games, with their only loss coming on the road on December 13 against KIPP Pride. The girls’ squad finished with a record of 10-2 and ended their season on a seven-game winning streak.
The Tri-Rivers District and the Virginia High School League recognized the Eagles’ success by naming eight Eagle players to the All-District list.
On the boys’ varsity side, senior guard Zavion Franklin earned Player of the Year honors for consistently leading the Eagles’ offensive attack all season. Both he and junior two-sport athlete Xzavion Walton were named First Team All-District, while forward Isaiah Stephens earned Second Team. Freshman guard Cedric Wilkins was an honorable mention.
For his success in guiding the Eagles boys through a difficult campaign, head coach Antwan Walton was named Coach of the Year.
For girls’ varsity, freshman phenom Chaniyah Brooks and senior Kaylen Cales earned First Team All-District, while junior Aaliyah Webb made Second Team. Freshman Dekya Adkins was an honorable mention.
