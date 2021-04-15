For the first time in over a year, teams returned to the fields Tuesday at Meherrin River Park for the Emporia Greensville Recreation Association’s (EGRA) spring sports season.
“It feels so great to see these kids out here,” said EGRA President Chelsea Taylor, “having a positive outlet to be able to participate in some physical activity and also to just socialize with their friends. They haven’t seen some of their friends since March of last year. So it’s great to see the community come out and be together.”
The grand opening ceremony began at 7 p.m. EGRA staff introduced all players and coaches by name as they took to centerfield to be cheered on by their friends and families. Joining in on the festivities were Nutzy and Nutasha from the Richmond Flying Squirrels. Concessions were available to all guests
Taylor said roughly 120 boys and girls registered to play tee-ball, baseball and softball this season. Tee-ball is for children ages 4-6 and is co-ed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.