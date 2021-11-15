KING WILLIAM —The Greensville County football season ended with a 47-16 loss at King William Friday in the 2A Region A quarterfinal round.
The host Cavaliers sprinted to a 27-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back. King William (9-1) outscored the Eagles 13-8 in the second quarter to take a 40-8 lead to the halftime locker room.
Greensville finishes the season with a record of 5-4.
In other Region A action from Friday, No. 3 seed Brunswick fell to No. 6 Poquoson 42-20. Top-seeded Nottoway cruised past Randolph-Henry 67-16. No. 4 Amelia edged Thomas Jefferson 7-0. On Friday, Nottoway hosts Amelia and Poquoson travels to King William.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.