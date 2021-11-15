-

Greensville County's Kendle Blue, No. 4, evades a Thomas Jefferson tackler in September as Jayden White, No. 1, watches.

 Mark Mathews/I-M

KING WILLIAM —The Greensville County football season ended with a 47-16 loss at King William Friday in the 2A Region A quarterfinal round.

The host Cavaliers sprinted to a 27-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back. King William (9-1) outscored the Eagles 13-8 in the second quarter to take a 40-8 lead to the halftime locker room.

Greensville finishes the season with a record of 5-4.

In other Region A action from Friday, No. 3 seed Brunswick fell to No. 6 Poquoson 42-20. Top-seeded Nottoway cruised past Randolph-Henry 67-16. No. 4 Amelia edged Thomas Jefferson 7-0. On Friday, Nottoway hosts Amelia and Poquoson travels to King William.