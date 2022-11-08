WILLIAMSBURG —Greensville County’s Lloyd Carter finished 37th in the 2A Region A cross country meet at Bruton High School Wednesday afternoon. Carter crossed the finish line with a time of 20:53.40. It capped off a second consecutive banner year for the junior.
Carter is the lone member of the Greensville County cross-country squad. To score as a team, a squad must have a minimum of five participants in a race. Poquoson’s Patrick Nelson won the regional title with a time of 16:44.70. Poquoson also won the team title defeating Bruton 31-44. The lower score wins.
Poquoson sported the individual girl’s champion. Elizabeth Trant defeated 2nd-place Brennen Stephens, of Bruton, by more than two minutes. Trant crossed the stripe with a time of 19:22.20. Bruton edged Poquoson for the team title 38-39.
Carter’s season highlights include a personal best time of 17:25. He finished 7th in the Tri-Rivers District meet with a time of 19:56 to earn All-Tri Rivers District honors for a second time.
