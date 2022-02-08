In its second meeting of the season with the Dukes of Windsor High School, the Greensville County boys’ varsity basketball team once again cleaned up with a decisive 67-29 rout at home.
The Eagles virtually had the game wrapped up by halftime, jumping out to a 21-1 lead to end the first quarter and extending that lead to 33-8 by the end of the first half. The Dukes went on a brief run to start the second half and kept some hope of a miracle comeback alive before a series of Greensville County three-pointers put the game to bed once and for all.
As usual, the Eagles’ experienced leaders -- senior Zavion Franklin and junior Xzavion Walton -- led the way in scoring. Franklin picked up 21 points, including four three-pointers, while Walton contributed 19 points of his own.
“I figured that if the guys came in and played like we’re capable of...we would come out and pull out early and get a big lead and maintain it,” said head coach Antwan Walton.
This is the Eagles’ second victory over the Dukes this season. On Jan. 7, Greensville County knocked off Windsor by a score of 67-36 on the road. The win also increases the Eagles’ record for the season to 6-1, with their only loss so far coming at KIPP Pride on the road in December.
A crucial stretch run lies ahead for the Eagles, as they play three games on three consecutive days to conclude the season. Next up for the Eagle boys will be a home date with the Surry County Cougars on Monday, Feb. 7. Greensville County previously defeated Surry County 56-41 on the road back on Jan. 28.
In other action that night, the varsity Lady Eagles defeated Windsor 40-37, getting revenge for their road loss to the Dukes on Jan. 7. The win boosts the Eagles’ record to 7-2 with three games remaining.
