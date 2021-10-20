COURTLAND — The Greensville County Eagles overcame a sluggish second half and a raucous crowd to pick up a 14-12 win over the hometown Southampton Indians. This marks the Eagles’ third straight victory after starting the season 0-2.
Despite many missed scoring opportunities for the Eagles, especially in the second half, Greensville’s defense held firm and snuffed out any chances of an Indians win.
Both teams slogged through a scoreless first quarter until quarterback Jayden White led the Eagles deep into Southampton territory. The drive ended in a score for the Eagles in the second quarter when White scored on a 12-yard touchdown run, and Kendel Blue picked up the 2-point conversion.
The Eagles’ 8-0 lead lasted less than 10 seconds, as Kali Hunt took the next kickoff all the way back for an Indians touchdown that cut the lead to 8-6 (the extra point was no good). The Eagles responded with another touchdown run from White on their next drive, this one from 28 yards. The score remained at 14-6 after a failed 2-point attempt.
Just before halftime, the Eagles mounted another long drive. A defensive pass interference penalty by the Indians brought Greensville all the way to the one yard line for one untimed down, but the Indians managed to stop White and the score remained 14-6 at the half.
On the Indians’ first drive of the second half, Hasaan Edwards kept the Eagles’ lead intact by making an interception. But the Eagles fumbled the ball away on their next possession, giving Southampton great field position.
The Indians cut the Greensville lead to 14-12 with Jimmie Reed’s three-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter.
Reed’s touchdown would be the last score of the game. Both defenses held firm for over a quarter, and with six minutes remaining, Greensville’s defense sacked Indians quarterback Whitman Clark on fourth down.
White and Blue ran down the clock as the Eagles preserved a narrow 2-point win.
As usual, despite the victory, Eagles head coach Mario Walton thinks his team could have performed much better down the stretch.
“We gotta be better in the red zone at scoring, man,” said Walton after the game. “We had the ball, first and goal down there before the half and once we didn’t score, momentum just shifted the other way.”
The Eagles will next face the Windsor Dukes at home on Friday, Oct. 22.
