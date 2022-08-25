The EGRA Renegades football program is preparing for the 2022 Season with help from Sadler Brothers Oil Company and Slip In Food Marts.
The Emporia Renegades kick off their 2022 season later this month, and all of the teams will have new uniforms and accessories to start the season compliments of Sadler Brothers Oil Company and Slip In Food Marts in Emporia.
The Sadler Companies donated $10,000 to EGRA to cover the uniform costs in a gesture that Hermie Sadler said was an easy decision to make.
"Some of my best memories as a child are competing on the football field for teams in the EGRA", Sadler said. "We want these kids to have those same opportunities, so we are proud to sponsor this team and look forward to them having a successful season representing Emporia-Greensville."
