The varsity Lady Eagles played the Sussex Tigers on the first day of school, Tuesday, Sept. 7. The Eagles made quick work of the Tigers winning in three consecutive sets.
Set one was a flurry of Eagle activity with a run of seven serves for Cassie Robertson, who added an ace to her credit during the match. The Tigers were no match for the defense of the Lady Eagles. Greensville won 25- 11.
Set two was another serving clinic by the Lady Eagles beginning with Brianna Bowen leading off with four quick service points, Mackenzie Delbridge followed with five points including two aces. Kaylen Cales served for two and then Robertson served for six with a pair of aces. The Tigers received a yellow warning for player positioning, and then Bowen would finish the set with another two, giving the Eagles a second set win of 25-9.
Set three brought out Lucy Watson serving for two with one ace, Enijah Vaughan served for four consecutive points with two aces, Jammie Wrenn gave an impressive five straight service points, but Harlee Pluta ran the board for nine straight points including an ace, and the tigers were unable to get a single ball across the net during her service. The Lady Eagles would win the third and final set 25-9. The Eagles Varsity played Brunswick on Thursday. The result was unavailable at press time.
On Monday, the Lady Eagles JV and Varsity play at home, Tuesday they host ARGS for Varsity, and Thursday, the ladies will host Franklin for JV and Varsity. All matches begin at 5:30 p.m.
