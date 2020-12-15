SOUTH PRINCE GEORGE, VA -- Richard Bland College of William & Mary Director of Athletics Scott Newton announced the addition of baseball as the College's 7th National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) intercollegiate sport on Tuesday morning.
The Statesmen will begin competing in Spring 2022 as a member of the Region 10 Conference and will play home games at the Dinwiddie Sports Complex. With Richard Bland and Southwest Virginia scheduled the join the conference, Region 10 will feature 14 teams split into East and West Divisions.
“Richard Bland College is excited to provide an opportunity for high-achieving student-athletes to attend the College and thrive academically and athletically,” says Newton. “Scholastic baseball in the Tri-Cities and throughout Virginia has an abundance of talented athletes that will flourish on-and-off the field at RBC.”
Throughout the country, baseball remains a popular sport with participation rising at all levels, making the addition of the sport a natural fit at RBC. "Since intercollegiate athletics returned to Richard Bland in 2013, the College's athletics teams have won national and regional championships, bringing great energy and pride to our campus community," said President Debbie Sydow. "Richard Bland is now poised to add baseball, which provides additional opportunities for talented student-athletes to attend and excel at RBC."
Richard Bland sponsors six additional NJCAA Division I programs, men's soccer, women’s soccer, women's volleyball, men's basketball, softball, and women’s beach volleyball.
A search for a coach has begun and will be announced in early 2021. Interested scholastic players are encouraged to complete the baseball recruiting questionnaire at this link: https://richardblandcollege.formstack.com/forms/baseball_questionnaire
