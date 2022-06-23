This past week, the softball teams of the EGRA — the Darlings (ages 7-8), Angels (9-10), and Belles (13-15) — took part in the Dixie Softball District 2 All-Star Tournament, held at J.E.J. Moore Middle School in Disputanta. The Belles went all the way, capturing the district championship after defeating Prince George in the final on Sunday night.
The Darlings finished runners-up in their tournament after losing to Prince George in the finals. While the Angels didn’t reach the finals of their tournament, they did receive an award for sportsmanship.
Next month, as a result of their success, the Belles team will take part in the state softball tournament, which starts July 8 in Amherst.
EGRA’s baseball teams aren’t being left out of the spotlight either.
This weekend, starting Friday, June 24, the EGRA will host the District 2 Division 2 All-Stars baseball tournament at Meherrin River Park, featuring the Association’s AA coach pitch, O-Zone, and Minor-class teams.
All three tournaments are double-elimination format. The tournament starts when Emporia’s O-Zone team takes on Brunswick at Ray Williams Field on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday night, Emporia’s AA coach pitch team takes on Clarksville at 5 p.m. at Ray Williams Field, then the “minor” team plays their first game at 8 p.m. at Bobby Wilson Field.
