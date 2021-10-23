FRANKLIN — On Tuesday the Greensville County Lady Eagles traveled to Franklin for the second matchup between the squads this year. GCHS made short work of the Broncos for the second time, beating them in three straight sets..
In the opening set Greensville’s Sarah Olson whipped a hot serve right over the line. The Broncos scored moments later on a hard spike. Brianna Bowen got the green machine rolling with 5 straight points, including one ace, with defensive help from Lexi Phillips and Olson.
Franklin answered with 4 points from a few Eagle errors before Olson and Cassie Robertson delivered a one-two spike to regain the serve. Jammie Wrenn picked up an Eagle point on the serve. Moments later, Roberston connected for 3 service points with the help of Phillips and Olson. The Lady Eagles pulled away for a 25-14 win.
In the second set Bowen had a rare service error to lead off the set, but Mackenzie Delbrdige returned the following Franklin serve for the point. Olson would send an ace to Franklin before powering the ball out of bounds. Bowen would punch one to the back line on the Broncos serve and Delbidge’s serve would come up short. Franklin would grab 2 points before Olson and Roberston would end their service.
Kaylen Cales served for 4 GCHS points including one ace. The Eagles would take the set 25-13.
The host Broncos kept it close for awhile in their bid to force a fourth game,but the Lady Eagles clinched the match with a 25-16 victory to complete the sweep.
Franklin JV 2,
GCHS JV 0
Earlier, the GCHS junior varsity volleyball fell to the Lady Broncos 2-0. The Baby Eagles had a tough time with a loud Franklin crowd.
Franklin would lead off the match with an ace, an omen that set the
tone for the rest of the night.
The Lady Eagles struggled to put the ball in play when serving, and commit several errors near the net.
Greensville’s Cashmere Boykins and Lucy Watson would each gain a service point. Hannah Wells would gain two including an ace, and Blair Dickens scored 3, including an ace.
The second set would not be much different as the crowd continued to impact GCHS play. The young eagles couldn’t seem to win the volley as the Franklin crowd chanted at them during play. However, Watson would grab herself 4 points from the line, including an ace. Wells scored 2, including an ace. Dickens added an additional ace, and Kalli Barbour netted a point from the line.
