Greensville County High School has finally released its schedule for the 2021-22 basketball season for boys’ varsity and J.V. and girls’ varsity teams.
The regular season will begin Wednesday, Dec. 1, as the Eagles travel to Franklin High School to take on the Broncos in a triple-header. Boys’ junior varsity tips off at 4:30 p.m., followed by girls’ varsity at 6 p.m. and boys’ varsity at 7:30 p.m.
The Eagles will host Appomattox Regional Governor’s School on Wednesday, Dec. 8 for their home opener. Girls’ varsity tips off at 5:30 p.m., followed by boys’ varsity at 7p.m.
This season will mark the return of basketball, for both boys and girls, to Greensville County High School. Last year, the Eagles, along with most other schools in Southside Virginia, did not field a team due to COVID-19 concerns. The schedules posted online are tentative and could change at any time. In 2019-20, their last season of competition, the Eagles’ boys varsity squad finished 23-5 overall and won 16 of 17 league games, taking first place in the Tri-Rivers District and winning the league tournament. That same year, the girls’ varsity squad finished fourth in the region with an 11-9 record, going 9-7 in league play.
