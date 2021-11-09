The Greensville County Eagles’ chances at a home playoff game took a major blow with a heartbreaking 44-36 loss to the Brunswick Bulldogs. The Eagles showed great fight even in defeat, nearly coming all the way back from an early 24-point deficit and almost tying the score before Brunswick turned them away near the goal line in the final seconds.
The loss snapped the Eagles’ five-game winning streak, and marked their first defeat all season to a District opponent. It also put a damper on Greensville County’s senior night festivities, in which all eight departing seniors were honored before kickoff.
The Eagles got off to a bad start when Jaheim Hicks took the opening kickoff all the way back for a Bulldogs touchdown, and Aaron Moore tacked on a 2-pointer to make it 8-0 Brunswick. To rub salt in the wound, the Bulldogs went for an onside kick on the next play, which was successful.
The Eagles’ defense held, and quarterback Jayden White led a promising drive which reached the Brunswick 10-yard line. But the Bulldogs forced a fumble out of Kendel Blue, and Hicks returned it 80 yards for his second touchdown of the game. The ensuing conversion extended the Brunswick lead to 16-0.
Greensville turned the ball over on downs on its next possession. Brunswick promptly took the ball and scored on a four-play possession to increase the lead to 24-0 with less than a minute left in the first quarter.
Two and a half minutes into the first quarter, White finally got the Eagles on the board with a 20-yard touchdown run. During the second half, the Eagles slowly chipped away at the Bulldogs’ lead. The two teams traded touchdowns, and with four minutes to play, Brunswick’s once-insurmountable lead had dwindled to 44-36.
Late in the game, White led the Eagles all the way to the Bulldogs’ 10-yard line. On fourth down, he threw what could have been a game-tying touchdown pass, but the play was called back by penalty. It turned out that White had crossed the line of scrimmage as he threw the pass -- a costly loss-of-down foul that handed Brunswick possession.
The Eagles got one more chance for a tying touchdown with less than 10 seconds left and drove the ball within the Bulldogs’ five-yard line. But on fourth down, the Bulldogs sacked White, snuffing out the Eagles’ last hope.
“Defense and special teams have got to clean up next week,” said Eagles head coach Mario Walton after the game. “We didn’t play well in the main things of the game. First four minutes of the game, we’re down 24-0 off the bat. So we’ve got a lot of stuff to clean up.”
The loss dropped the Eagles to 5-3 for the season. They will enter the VHSL Class 2 Region A football playoffs as the No. 7 seed. Greensville will play at 7 p.m. Friday against No. 2 seed King William (8-1).
