Madelyn Grey Williams was named Brunswick Academy’s Homecoming Queen, and Levi Hunter Matthews was tabbed Homecoming King Friday. Brunswick Academy defeated visiting Chincoteague High School 48-20 in the Homecoming football game in Lawrenceville.
featured
Brunswick Academy royalty crowned during Homecoming win
- Contributed
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- New DSS fuel assistance program to aid citizens with heating costs
- Prince George fisherman wins big at Bass Pro tournament
- GCPS adjusting to full time slate for school year
- Sunday crash leads to 2 fatalities in Brunswick Co.
- Powell brings CHAT cooking demonstration to Spivey’s in Emporia
- Meherrin Ruritan Fish Fry returns Friday in Emporia
- Kallam gets life back after cardiac rehab
- Jarratt Fall Festival soldiers on despite heavy Saturday rain
- Sadler lawsuit against Commonwealth moving forward
- Former Greensville County standout Trey Drake inducted to N.C. Wesleyan Hall of Fame
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.