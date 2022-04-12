Not a lot of racing tracks last 75 years but tucked away in Ridgeway, Virginia, Martinsville Speedway has done just that.
Founded in 1947 by the late H. Clay Earles, Martinsville was carved out of the 340 acres that it sits on in Henry County. The first race on Sept. 7, 1947 had just 750 seats but had a crowd of over 9,000 in attendance. Martinsville is the only NASCAR sanctioned track that has hosted NASCAR Cup Series races every year since 1949.
NASCAR founder Bill France Sr. became a 50% owner with Earles during the track’s early years.
Nicknamed “the paperclip”, the track gets its name from its two long drag like straightaways and two tight radius turns. Each straightaway is 800 feet long, 55 feet wide and each of the turns has a radius of 588 feet and 12 degrees of banking. It is also the shortest track on the NASCAR schedule with one lap at .526 miles long.
The track was paved in 1955. Even through all this time, the seats and ammoniates might have been changed, but the track itself has remained the same for all this time. Today, the straights are asphalt and the turns are concrete.
Clay Campbell has been the track president since 1988 and calls it "the world."
“It means the world. I’m one of the most fortunate people in the world,” he said. “I never looked at myself as the resident of the place. I’m blessed to be part of an organization like NASCAR.”
Campbell says why he thinks Martinsville has been in operation and with NASCAR for so long is because they reinvent.
“Originally, in the 60s when tracks went away, my grandfather’s philosophy is to keep reinventing it and keep giving customers what they want,” he explains. Then, as time kept moving along, we kept moving along with it. We understand the needs for our fans are growing. You can’t do things now like you did 15-20 years ago.”
One example of reinventing is the pre race activities and Martinsville has placed a high priority with having something for everyone.
“We want the fans to be entertained from the time they arrive to when they leave,” Campbell said. “We got interactions, driver appearances, stunt shows, kid zones, etc. We want the whole family to be here.”
He explains further, “If you buy the pre race experience with your ticket, you can watch the driver intros, get a handshake, and if you’re lucky enough, get an autograph. There’s something going on at all times of the day. You never know what you’re going to see. There is always something to make you want to come back.
Traditions are some things that fans come back for. In 1964, a Martinsville tradition started where the winner would receive a grandfather clock. The clocks are produced by a local company, Ridgeway Clocks, and is a tradition that continues to this day. Fred Lorenzen was the first winner to receive the clock.
Campbell describes another Martinsville tradition, a Martinsville hot dog.
“I challenge you to mention a conversation without the hot dog being mentioned,” he says. “Between us and say a ballpark dog is biggest difference is it comes fully dressed with chili, mustard, slaw and onions. We’ve done 50,000 before. It’s a freshly made dog; it’s pretty special.”
Each hot dog at Martinsville is $2, giving it the name, “the best deal in racing.”
Martinsville also has a railroad track that goes behind the speedway.
“Many historical and timely parts of the track people have seen and heard. There’s not a bad seat in the house. You don’t need binoculars to see the racing. You want to enjoy your stay,” Campbell said.
For a driver, Campbell says there are few events a driver would rather put on their resume than winning at Martinsville.
“It’s important to all drivers. There are few events that are as iconic to put on their check off list. You win where all the other greats have won. You look at the guys who have won here; there’s the historical value. You are on a high profile list when you win here. You also have bragging rights; it’s not an easy place to win, some took a while to get their first win. To have that on your resume is impressive.”
Lots of NASCAR greats have won many times at this track including: Richard Petty (15), Dale Earnhardt (6), Darrell Waltrip (11), Jeff Gordon (9), Jimmie Johnson (9), Rusty Wallace (7), Cale Yarborough (6) and many others.
Denny Hamlin has the most wins for current drivers with five.
Despite this, Martinsville has been a track that “work has never been finished.”
Campbell explains more.
“From when my grandfather started it to when I took it over in 1988, from that day, it has never finished nor it never has been. When you come back, you’ll see something different. You never rest on your laurels. This track has never been finished and never will be. It and we continue evolving with the time.”
What makes it all worth it for Campbell? Seeing all the hard work pay off for race day.
“When we finally get to race day, that’s when it all hits me all the hard work that goes into it,” he says. “It’s incredible when the national anthem and pre race stuff is going on. It’s amazing how patriotic it is, and we got great race fans. Seeing all those people and everything what we did work for and to make thousands happy.”
Campbell has a message for anyone who wants to attend a race.
“Once you come, you’re sold on it. So many stopped me that have been here for the first time. Some from many states away and said “We’ll be back.” They had a great time. They love what they saw, and we love a repeat customer.”
Next race weekend for the track on the NASCAR schedule is Oct. 29-30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.