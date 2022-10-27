On Friday Oct. 21, Brunswick Academy’s varsity football team traveled to The Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School in Powhatan, for its ninth game of the 2022 season.
The Vikings defeated the Knights, who are the VISAA Division 2 defending state champions, with a victory of 27-20. Brunswick Academy (8-1) is continuing their season with another strong win on the road and are currently ranked No. 1 in the conference and state.
The Vikings final home game of the regular season is Saturday Oct. 29, at Brunswick Academy versus Kenston Forest School at 7 p.m. Senior athletes will be recognized and it will be Breast Cancer Awareness Night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.