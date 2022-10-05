Despite having their game pushed ahead by a day due to incoming remnants from Hurricane Ian, and despite having only three days of rest, the Greensville County Eagles rose to the challenge.
On the road against the Cougars of Surry County, the Eagles took care of business, winning 50-23.
The outcome of the game was never in question, as Greensville County stormed to a 28-8 lead by halftime before cruising to a 27-point win -- by far their largest and most decisive of the year. This also marks the Eagles’ second straight win over a district opponent, after their 30-26 win three days earlier over Sussex Central.
This raises the Eagles’ overall record to 4-1, with their only blemish so far coming against non-district opponent Thomas Jefferson back on Sept. 17. Greensville County will next head to Farmville to take on the Prince Edward County Eagles on Friday, Oct. 7.
