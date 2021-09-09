The program followed him into the sunset when Pat Callahan retired from his head golf coach position for Greensville County High School following the 2018 season.
It appeared GCHS golf would spend the 2021 campaign on the sidelines for a third consecutive season — enter Sara White. The GCHS teacher offered to coach the team. Her plea was heard and approved during the August School Board meeting. The last-minute logistics of putting a squad on the links and coming up with a match schedule proved fruitful. White had an edge to ease the transition into the high school golf coaching ranks.
“I took them all over southern Virginia to play this summer, and I wanted them to be able to continue for school golf,” she said. “The athletic department and School Board took me up on the idea.”
Sara’s husband Donnie is a volunteer assistant coach for the green and gold. The duo worked with the Emporia Country Club to find a site to host home matches. The Club’s Board approved the use of its course for the Eagles.
Inclement weather, heat, and getting the entire team on the golf course has been a challenge. The Aug. 12 season-opening golf match was canceled due to the heat index. Rain washed away the second match. It wasn’t until Aug. 23 when Greensville County was represented in high school golf for the first time since 2018.
Sophomore Ty White shot a 35 on nine holes in Franklin to win the overall match. He wasn’t quite as sharp in his second match and finished third overall in the individual standings. Greensville had only two golfers competing in the first two matches of the season.
On Monday, Aug. 30, Sara fielded an entire squad with six golfers. Austin Link played for the first time and shot a 41 in nine holes to place fourth overall. Ty finished tied for second with a 38.
As a team, Greensville shot a 187 to place second behind Southampton in a seven-school meet. The top four individual scores get counted in the team standings.
The Tri-Rivers District Tournament is slated for the end of September. The district tournament is a warmup for the 2-A Region A Tournament.
All golfers qualify for the regional tournament. The top two individuals and teams qualify for the state tournament.
Though the Eagles have not fielded a team since 2018, Sara has a group of golfers that quickly proved to be a squad to be reckoned with in the chase for the top spot in the Tri-Rivers.
The Eagles are not only back on the links; they are pretty good.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.