Baseball teams representing the TopHand Foundation in Emporia saw great success at last weekend’s USSSA (United States Specialty Sports Association) tournaments.
The TopHand Reds 12U team won the 12-year-old division of the King of Swing baseball tournament, held in Richmond. The Reds knocked off both Rise Black and Rise Red to reach the finals, where they defeated the Richmond Hornets, 4-3.
Meanwhile, the 15U Reds team finished as runners-up out of 11 teams in the USSSA All League Baseball Tournament in Oxford, North Carolina. On Sunday, they defeated the North Wake Patriots 6-4 before losing their final game 6-2 to Purpose Driven North.
The TopHand Foundation is located on West Atlantic Street in Emporia, and fields competitive programs and lessons in sports including - but not limited to - baseball, softball, wrestling, and gymnastics. The TopHand building features both batting cages and a golf simulator.
