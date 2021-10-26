After a week of mostly grey skies and fog across Southern Virginia, Emporia Country Club was blessed with near-perfect weather for the 18th Annual YMCA Golf Classic on Friday afternoon.
19 teams of four players entered the event, taking part in 18 holes of golf as well as several hole-in-one and putting contests. Each team’s entry cost $60. Combined with raffle ticket sales, the Emporia-Greensville Family YMCA raised thousands of dollars.
“[The proceeds for the event] go to help keeping our childcare programs and to offer financial assistance to those that are not able to pay full price,” said YMCA program director Lance Futrell.
The 18-hole round used the “captain’s choice” format, in which each member of the four-player team makes a shot and the team then continues the hole from the location of the best of the four shots. For the final results, all 19 teams were divided into three “flights”, with each flight awarding a trophy for first, second, and third place.
The team of Robert Beville, Adam Beville, Andy Rogers, and Eric Hines came away as the overall winners by taking first place in the top flight.
The day also featured multiple hole-in-one contests which offered the chance to win either $10,000 or a “golf trip” to one of several resort destinations. For the first time ever, a player actually hit a hole-in-one to claim one of the prizes. That player was Bill Moore, who won a trip to Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Alabama.
