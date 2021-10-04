It took over a month, but the Greensville County Eagles finally have their first win of the 2021 season. In a dominant performance, they defeated the Surry County Cougars 48-28 after racing to a four-touchdown lead shortly before halftime.
This marks the Eagles’ first win in nearly two years, after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 Tri-Rivers football season. Greensville County dropped its prior two games and had two other games cancelled or postponed due to external factors.
The Eagles’ win would undoubtedly have been sweeter if any of their family, friends, or fans were there to see it. After a series of security incidents at GCHS. over the past week, Friday night’s game took place behind closed doors. No spectators were allowed onto the football grounds -- only essential personnel.
Near the end of the first quarter, Kendel Blue hauled in a 60-yard reception on a pass from quarterback Jayden White to bring the Eagles to the Surry 20-yard line. On the next play, White scored on a touchdown run to put the Eagles on the board. On the first play of the second quarter, sophomore Demarion Smith-Whitefield grabbed an interception off of Cougars QB Anthony Tynes and raced to the end zone to double the Eagles’ lead.
The Cougars reached the 25 on their next drive but turned the ball over on fourth down. Such was their luck that on the very next play, White exploded for a 65-yard run. Three plays later, Blue scored from two yards out, and Colby Johnson’s reception on the conversion attempt made it 22-0. Four minutes before halftime, a 20-yard touchdown pass from White to Xzavion Walton gave the Eagles a 28-0 lead.
Just when it seemed like Greensville County had the game clinched, Surry County capitalized on the Eagles’ mistakes and fatigue, scoring two quick touchdowns before halftime to make the game somewhat close. But at the start of the second half, the Eagles took the wind out of Surry County’s sails when Deshawn Moore took the opening kickoff all the way back for a touchdown.
On the Cougars’ next two drives, Walton and White padded their offensive stat sheets by grabbing interceptions off of Tynes. Later in the third quarter, Surry drove all the way to the Eagles’ one-yard line, but failed to convert on fourth-and-goal.From then on, the two teams mostly matched each other score-for-score and Greensville County pulled away for the win. Despite the positive outcome, head coach Mario Walton is certain his team could have performed even better than they did.
“Too many turnovers,” Walton said after the game. “We must have left 25, 30 points on the field turning the ball over inside the red zone. We’ve gotta work on turnovers and we’ve definitely gotta work on tackling. We didn’t do a good job of tackling tonight.”
Before Friday’s win, the Eagles’ last football victory came on Nov. 15, 2019, when they defeated the Nottoway Cougars 36-28 in the VHSL Class 2A Playoffs. It took over a month, but the Greensville County Eagles finally have their first win of the 2021 season. In a dominant performance, they defeated the Surry County Cougars 48-28 after racing to a four-touchdown lead shortly before halftime.
This marks the Eagles’ first win in nearly two years, after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 Tri-Rivers football season. Greensville County dropped their prior two games and had two other games cancelled or postponed due to external factors.
The Eagles’ win would undoubtedly have been sweeter if any of their family, friends, or fans were there to see it. After a series of security incidents at GCHS. over the past week, Friday night’s game took place behind closed doors. No spectators were allowed onto the football grounds -- only essential personnel.
Near the end of the first quarter, Kendel Blue hauled in a 60-yard reception on a pass from quarterback Jayden White to bring the Eagles to the Surry 20-yard line. On the next play, White scored on a touchdown run to put the Eagles on the board. On the first play of the second quarter, sophomore Demarion Smith-Whitefield grabbed an interception off of Cougars QB Anthony Tynes and raced to the end zone to double the Eagles’ lead.
The Cougars reached the 25 on their next drive but turned the ball over on fourth down. Such was their luck that on the very next play, White exploded for a 65-yard run. Three plays later, Blue scored from two yards out, and Colby Johnson’s reception on the conversion attempt made it 22-0. Four minutes before halftime, a 20-yard touchdown pass from White to Xzavion Walton gave the Eagles a 28-0 lead.
Just when it seemed like Greensville County had the game clinched, Surry County capitalized on the Eagles’ mistakes and fatigue, scoring two quick touchdowns before halftime to make the game somewhat close. But at the start of the second half, the Eagles took the wind out of Surry County’s sails when Deshawn Moore took the opening kickoff all the way back for a touchdown.
On the Cougars’ next two drives, Walton and White padded their offensive stat sheets by grabbing interceptions off of Tynes. Later in the third quarter, Surry drove all the way to the Eagles’ one-yard line, but failed to convert on fourth-and-goal.
From then on, the two teams mostly matched each other score-for-score and Greensville County pulled away for the win. Despite the positive outcome, head coach Mario Walton is certain his team could have performed even better than they did.
“Too many turnovers,” Walton said after the game. “We must have left 25, 30 points on the field turning the ball over inside the red zone. We’ve gotta work on turnovers and we’ve definitely gotta work on tackling. We didn’t do a good job of tackling tonight.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.