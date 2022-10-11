On Saturday October 8, 2022 Brunswick Academy’s Varsity Football team traveled to Richmond Christian School in Chesterfield, VA for its seventh game of the 2022 season. The Vikings ended the game with a victory of 66-6. Advancing this season to a record of 6-1. The Vikings are continuing their season with another strong win on the road! The Vikings next game is Friday October 14, 2022 at Brunswick Academy versus Southampton Academy at 7:00 PM. This will be their Homecoming Game!
Stats from the game are as followed:
Nick Parrish had 7 rushes for 21 yards and 6 tackles.
JW Watson had 9 rushes for 110 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also had 8 tackles, 3 for loss of yardage.
Brendan Holloway had 6 rushes for 47 yards, 2 rushing touchdowns and 2 touchdown passes.
Chris Parrish had 2 rushes for 22 yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 2 touchdown receptions and 1 interception return for a touchdown
Jordan Jackson had 5 rushes for 60 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception returned for a touchdown.
Jackson Moody had a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He also had 6 tackles with 2 being for a loss of yardage.
Garratt Cobb had 8 tackles with 3 being for a loss of yardage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.