Pictured are the members of this year’s team. Bottom from left are coach Teresa Bullock, Emily Rideout, Tanija Raines, Captain Payton Phillips, Ala’jah Stephens, Aaliyah Harris, Manager Ja’dore Ray; middle, Desiree Darden, Tania McBeth, MiAngel Atkins, Danisha Jackson, manager Jakayla Mason, back, Kayleigha Seaborn, Kimmia Walton, and Jhavey Taylor.