Pictured are the members of this year’s team. Bottom from left are coach Teresa Bullock, Emily Rideout, Tanija Raines, Captain Payton Phillips, Ala’jah Stephens, Aaliyah Harris, Manager Ja’dore Ray; middle, Desiree Darden, Tania McBeth, MiAngel Atkins, Danisha Jackson, manager Jakayla Mason, back, Kayleigha Seaborn, Kimmia Walton, and Jhavey Taylor.

 Tina Dickens

The Wyatt Panthers volleyball team completed its season recently. The Greensville County school did not field a squad last year during the pandemic.