For the second Wednesday in a row, Park View High School’s track and field athletes demonstrated their superiority at Greensville County’s state-of-the-art track facility.
In the boys’ category, the Park View Dragons edged out the Brunswick Bulldogs by a single point, thanks in part to a clean sweep of the podium in the high jump event and another win in the 800-meter run. The girls’ competition wasn’t nearly as close, as the Dragons ran away with the competition, winning six events and finishing 54 points clear of second-place Brunswick.
The host school for the event, Greensville County High School, saw scattered patches of success throughout the meet.
The Eagles’ brightest track athlete, Isaiah Stephens, took home first place in both the shot put and discus throw events, winning both by a considerable distance over second-place Jahir Magana-Vargas of Park View.
Lloyd Carter, Jr. came home second in the 800-meter run, four seconds behind Park View’s Dennis Alexander. Greensville County also finished second in both the 4x100 meter (to Franklin) and 4x400 meter relay (to Brunswick).
Rochelle Sloan took first place in the girls’ 400-meter dash with a time of 1:09.55, more than a second ahead of second-place Taniyah Hicks of Brunswick High. Aaliyah Webb came in second in the discus throw with a toss of 73 feet 10 inches, while Dekya Adkins won the high jump event with a jump of six feet.
Overall, the Greensville County boys finished fourth out of the six participating schools, with a total of 72 points, while the Lady Eagles finished third with 46 points.
BOYS
Park View 117
Brunswick 116
Franklin 79
Greensville 72
Sussex 19
Surry 2
GIRLS
Park View 125
Brunswick 71
Greensville 46
Franklin 44
Sussex 22
Surry 14
